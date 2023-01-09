Positively Georgia
Dr. Dre demands Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stops using his song in video

DR DRE AND MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE
DR DRE AND MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE(Associated Press)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rapper Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, is upset with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for using his music and is threatening her with legal action, according to TMZ.

The video features Greene walking through the halls of Congress, apparently proud of the fact that she helped get Rep. Kevin McCarthy elected as House Speaker.

Young’s lawyer sent a letter to Greene, saying that Dre did not give her permission to use his song “Still D.R.E.”

“You are wrongfully exploiting this work through the various social media outlets to promote your divisive and hateful political agenda.”

They also reached out to Twitter to get the video taken down. Greene reportedly told TMZ that although she appreciates the creative chord progression, she would never play his words of violence against women and police officers and glorification of the thug life and drugs.

This is not the first time that a musician has opposed their music being used by Republican politicians. Elton John, Adele, Neil Young, Aerosmith, Bruce Springsteen, Phil Collins and Rihanna were displeased when former President Donald Trump used their music at rallies and other political events.

