Final 2 people wanted for Clayton County teen’s murder turn themselves in

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The last two people wanted for the murder of 15-year-old Jcori Butler in Clayton County have turned themselves into the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. They have been identified as Jacora Butler and Jailen Johnson.

On Oct. 29, Clayton County police officers responded to the 8300 block of Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro in reference to a person shot.

Prior to the officers’ arrival, relatives of the victim began driving him to a local hospital. Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services was able to intercept the vehicle and transported Butler to the trauma center. On Dec. 8, Butler died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The investigation revealed Aaron Bell III (18), a 16-year-old-juvenile (now 17), a 14-year-old juvenile (now 15), Jacora Butler (18), Jailen Johnson (20), and the victim, Jcari Butler (15) were apart of two separate groups. They all agreed to meet to conduct the sell and purchase of guns and drugs. During the transaction, there was a fight and Jcori Butler was shot.

Jacora Butler was charged with Felony Murder and Use of Communication Device During the Commission of Felony.

Jailen Johnson was charged with Felony Murder and Use of Communications Device During the Commission of Felony.

The 16-year-old juvenile (now 17) was charged with Felony Murder.

The 14-year-old juvenile (now 15) was charged with Felony Murder.

