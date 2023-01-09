FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry through Wednesday; Stormy Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It will be partly cloudy and cold to start the day on Tuesday. The low temperature will be in the 30s. Expect a mostly sunny and milder afternoon as the temperature jumps to near 60 by 2-3 pm. More clouds will drift into north Georgia Tuesday night as the temperature dips into the upper 30s to low 40s by early Wednesday.

There will be more clouds on Wednesday, but it looks relatively mild with highs near 60 again. A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out.

First Alert for rain and thunderstorms on Thursday

A storm system arrives on Thursday with the potential to bring downpours and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. There is potential for some storms to become strong/severe with gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. It will be a mild day with highs in the 60s before storms arrive.

Much colder weather arrives on Friday. Expect a lot of clouds and a few flurries are possible in the mountains. The temperature will be in the 40s in the Atlanta Metro area and in the 30s in the mountains. Lows will be near or below freezing this weekend. The high temperature will be near 50 on Saturday and in the 50s on Sunday as it stays dry.

