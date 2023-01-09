Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT FOERCAST: Mostly sunny today; Rain, storms return Thursday

By Rodney Harris
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect clouds early this morning with temperatures in the 40s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

Monday’s summary

High - 54°

Normal high - 54°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

You’ll notice clouds as you step out the door this morning, but expect sunny skies later this afternoon. Highs will reach into the 50s, but temperatures will drop into the 40s after sunset so grab the jacket if you’re headed out tonight to watch TCU vs. UGA.

Forecast for Monday in Atlanta
Forecast for Monday in Atlanta(Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT on Thursday for rain and storms

It will stay dry today, tomorrow and Wednesday, but rain and storms will return on Thursday, which is a FIRST ALERT.

