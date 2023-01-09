Fulton County grand jury wraps up its investigation into Donald Trump

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County grand jury that was investigating alleged election-county interference from former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election has been dissolved.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney issued the order that dissolved the grand jury on Monday.

A hearing has been set for Jan. 24, 2023.

Trump has accused Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of conducting a “strictly political witch hunt” as she pursues an investigation into alleged election interfering in the 2020 presidential vote count.

Last year, Willis opened a criminal investigation “into attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election.” A special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in May at her request. In court filings last month, she alleged “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

Willis’ investigation revolves around an alleged plot involving 16 Republicans who served as fake electors, one of whom has been identified as state Sen. Burt Jones, now Georgia’s new lieutenant governor.

Gov. Brian Kemp was also called to testify before the grand jury.

Trump also has defended his now-famous phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger a few days after the last presidential election.

Back in June, Raffensperger told a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that Trump’s claims of 2020 election fraud “were false.”

Georgia’s secretary of state, along with Gabriel Sterling, the office’s chief operating officer, appeared before the Democrat-led House Select Committee when the commission resumed its round of nationally televised public hearings.

Raffensperger told the committee the Nov. 6, 2020, election went “remarkably smooth,” with average ballot-casting wait times between two to three minutes statewide.

“I felt we had a successful election,” Raffensperger said.

