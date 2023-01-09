Georgia lawmakers in town: Full coverage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 2023 Georgia General Assembly is in session.

Georgia has a new lieutenant governor and a new Speaker of the House as lawmakers convened the 157th General Assembly in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is entering his second and final term in office, setting up an open governor’s race in 2026.

Lawmakers this year are set to consider a host of issues, from medical marijuana to legalizing online sports better to further election reform and possibly making Georgia one of the nation’s first presidential primaries.

