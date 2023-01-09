Hampton police search for driver that struck and killed pedestrian
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hampton Police are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian and left the scene.
It happened on GA Hwy 20 near Lower Woolsey Road the night of Jan. 2 around 9:15 p.m.
A witness told police the car struck the pedestrian, dragged the victim, stopped briefly and then left the scene.
A fundraiser started by a family member says the woman has extensive injuries.
Investigators are looking for a white SUV that may have damage to the front.
If you have information, contact Hampton Police at 770-946-4513.
