Hampton police search for driver that struck and killed pedestrian

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hampton Police are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian and left the scene.

It happened on GA Hwy 20 near Lower Woolsey Road the night of Jan. 2 around 9:15 p.m.

A witness told police the car struck the pedestrian, dragged the victim, stopped briefly and then left the scene.

A fundraiser started by a family member says the woman has extensive injuries.

Investigators are looking for a white SUV that may have damage to the front.

If you have information, contact Hampton Police at 770-946-4513.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.