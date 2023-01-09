Positively Georgia
Hawks’ ‘Faith and Family Celebration’ Feb. 3 to feature Marvin Sapp

Marvin Sapp(Atlanta Hawks)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Award-inning gospel artist Bishop Marvin Sapp will perform half-time and post-game concerts during the Hawks’ Faith and Family Celebration Feb. 3.

Sapp has garnered 13 Grammy nominations, two BET awards and five straight chart-topping albums.

“I am ecstatic about singing during the Atlanta Hawks’ Faith and Family Celebration,” said Bishop Sapp. “As an avid basketball fan, I’m very familiar with the saying ‘ball is life.’ The game brings fans so much joy, and it can be an all-consuming pastime. Combining that passion with an appreciation for family and the powerful hopefulness of faith is a great way to celebrate what the game of basketball means to so many people. I am grateful to be a part of it.”

His 2008 single “Never Would Have Made It” peaked at 82 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tickets to the game can be found here.

