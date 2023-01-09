Positively Georgia
Hermosa Saloon offers home away from home for UGA fans in LA

Hermosa Saloon offers home away from home for UGA fans in LA
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:29 AM EST
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Atlanta News First) - Hermosa Saloon on East Pacific Coast Highway is a rustic joint with pool tables, live music, beer and hotdogs.

It’s also where Georgia Bulldogs fans can go to cheer on their favorite football team.

CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP STORIES

Atlanta News First found a large group of fans at the bar over the weekend who are very excited about Monday night’s game.

