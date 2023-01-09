Law enforcement retention, runoff rules, and homeowner tax relief on statewide agenda

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia is entering a new political era. The 2023 Georgia Legislative Session begins on Monday. There will be a new Lieutenant Governor and House Speaker leading the House and Senate.

Ron Stephens (R) from Savannah said he’s in favor of statewide rules to help with law enforcement recruitment and retention. According to the House of Representatives Committee on State and Local Law Enforcement Salaries, Georgia has the 6th lowest pay for law enforcement officers. That committee of lawmakers finalized their statewide recommendations-including a minimum pay of $56,000 and a retirement system.

“Let’s take a more active role in public safety,” said Stephens

The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission will have recommendations for lawmakers regarding medical marijuana, how to dispose of waste, and how to transport it.

Newly re-elected Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling on lawmakers to eliminate general election runoffs in the state.

Governor Brian Kemp is pushing for a homeowner tax relief bill, which could save the average homeowner five hundred dollars on their property tax bill.

Lawmakers will also have to vote on President Joe Biden’s proposal to make Georgia one of the nation’s first five primaries in 2024.

Lawmakers are expecting a slow start, as several members head to California to watch our Georgia Bulldogs play another national championship.

