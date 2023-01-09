Man arrested after fatally stabbing father, injuring mother, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in north Georgia over the weekend after allegedly stabbing his father and seriously wounding his mother at a residence located at 2830 Cambria Court in Forsyth County.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Catlin Tyler Boswell from Chatsworth was arrested on Jan. 9 and faces charges of murder and aggravated assault in the death of his father, 65-year-old John Boswell.

A female victim, identified as the suspect’s mother, was also stabbed, and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

“Violent crimes like this are still shocking in Forsyth, the fact that a son could take the life of his own father and try to do the same of his mother is beyond comprehension. The ability to take this offender into custody in less than two hours was a direct result of incredible work by our Uniform Patrol Division and the talented work of our Major Crimes and Crime Scene units. Without the professional and rapid work by our 911 center colleagues and the Forsyth Fire and EMS, we could be dealing with another victim lost and the suspect still being on the run. Kudos to the teamwork displayed, “said Sheriff Ron Freeman, “Deputies identified the suspect and a belief he may be traveling towards Whitfield County, GA. My sincere thanks to the Dalton Police Department and the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office for helping us take this dangerous offender off the streets. Our victim support services are engaging the family to assist wherever we can.”

Boswell is held on no bond in the Forsyth County Jail.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.