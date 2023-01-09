Santa Clause receives a surprise gift of his own after the holidays

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The holidays are in the rearview mirror as the new year lies before us, but this Santa Clause still has a special Christmas surprise in store.

Mark Preetorius, also known as Santa Clause, of Cherokee County goes into full Christmas-mode as soon as Halloween is over. His holiday display features dazzling lights, hundreds of blow-molds, a 25′ tall Santa Clause, and more!

What started as a display just for fun became a drive for charity, with donations going to Must Ministries to provide food for local school children.

“I thought, ‘that’s an issue we need to get behind,’ because kids shouldn’t be hungry,” said Preetorius.

The Atlanta News Surprise Squad decided it was about time for Santa to receive a gift of his own.

Before him laid a treasure trove from Dunkin, complete with a $100 gift card and other goodies.

Mark "Santa" Preetorius (WANF)

“I don’t know what to say, I’m speechless; for once in my life, I’m speechless,” said Preetorius.

After giving Mark “Santa” Preetorius his gifts, the ANF Surprise Squad had one more surprise up their sleeves, presenting him with a $1500 check from United Community Bank towards Must Ministries.

“We’ve got young kids at home who love this kind of thing, so to have these types of things and to have them support so many folks in our community is super cool; proud to be a part of it,” said Brett Timmer of United Community Bank

After the holidays pass, Preetorius waits just a bit to take down the festive decor. Once everything is put away, he’s back to work planning how to make next year’s display even bigger and better!

If you know someone doing good in the community, reach out to surprisesquad@atlantanewsfirst.com.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.