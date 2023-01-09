Shooting involving an officer under investigation in Coweta County

NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting involving an officer is under investigation Monday morning in Coweta County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Atlanta News First that they have been called out to investigate the incident, which happened in the 1400 block of Handy Road in Newnan.

At the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Newnan this morning. Working to learn further details. @GBI_GA is taking the lead we are told. @ATLNewsFirst @peachtreetv pic.twitter.com/bbht1eygyv — Bridget Spencer (@NewswithBridget) January 9, 2023

No other information has been released at this time.

