Shooting involving an officer under investigation in Coweta County

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting involving an officer is under investigation Monday morning in Coweta County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Atlanta News First that they have been called out to investigate the incident, which happened in the 1400 block of Handy Road in Newnan.

No other information has been released at this time.

Atlanta News First will provide updates to this developing story as soon as we learn more.

