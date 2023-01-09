Some families divided ahead of the College Football National Championship

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some families with ties to teams playing in the College Football National Championship have divided ahead of Monday night’s game.

Jim and Shelly Bowie fell in love in Georgia. They tied the knot in Georgia. However, she’s rooting for the University of Georgia Bulldogs and Jim is pulling for the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs.

“This is definitely David vs Goliath,” Jim said. “I’ve been a Bulldog for a long time, except when they play my alma mater.”

Jim graduated from TCU in the 1970′s. He never dreamed his team would make it to the national championship.

“It’s a fairytale come true,” he said. “We have been wanting this for a long time.”

Shelly grew up watching the Dawgs. While she’s confident UGA is going to win, she said the couple planned to have nerf guns nearby.

“Everybody keeps asking us if are we going to watch it in separate rooms. Absolutely not,” she said. “I just want a good game.”

The Bowies aren’t the only family on opposite sides of the game. Ana Bolanos is a ‘98 TCU graduate, but her oldest son graduated from UGA last year. Her middle son is currently a sophomore at the school in Athens.

“It’s been a lot of excitement,” Bolanos said. “We never expected this to happen, but things lined up and, in the end, [our teams] are playing against each other. It’s fun because the kids think Georgia is going to win, but I believe TCU is going to put up a fight.”

Bolanos recently launched a new business called Campus Hammocks, making collegiate-themed hammocks. The first school she secured licensing rights for was UGA – not TCU.

“When my son started UGA, I realized the fanbase was really fun, they have an amazing athletic program, and the vibe, I love how everyone around us in Georgia supports them,” Bolanos explained. “I wouldn’t do it any other way.”

