Stone Mountain chop shop busted, owner charged with elder abuse

Chop shop
Chop shop(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A chop shop in Stone Mountain has been busted after a multi-month investigation by the DeKalb County Police Department.

An elderly resident reported losing $11,000 to the chop shop after they were sold a stolen vehicle with a fraudulent title. Police uncovered 20 fraudulent titles in total during the investigation as well as several other stolen vehicles.

The chop shop’s owner has been charged with theft by conversion, theft by deception, owning, operating, or conducting a chop shop and elder abuse. Two other employees have been charged with theft by receiving and owning, operating, or conducting a chop shop.

