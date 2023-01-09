Positively Georgia
UGA fans caravan to Los Angeles for title game, see what city has to offer

UGA fans caravan to Los Angeles for national championship game
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:07 PM EST
LOS ANGELES, Ca. (Atlanta News First) - Los Angeles and Atlanta are on opposite sides of the country, but Bulldog fans are going to the City of Angels in droves for the national championship game. The game is the main event, of course, but Los Angeles is a sprawling city with tons to offer.

Atlanta News First has been in Los Angeles, talking to fans of both teams as well as sampling just some of what the city brings to the table.

Bulldog fans seeing all that Los Angeles has to offer

Bulldog fans seeing all that Los Angeles has to offer

Inside the iconic Randy’s Donuts

A look at the historic Randy's Donuts in California

Atlanta News First tours Hollywood!

