UGA fans hope Bulldogs win back-to-back national championship titles

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Winning back-to-back national championship games is not an easy task for any college football team. But the defending champion Bulldogs seem ready for the challenge that awaits against the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday evening.

The last team to win consecutive national championships was Alabama during the 2011 and 2012 seasons. The list also includes Army in 1944 and 1945, Notre Dame in 1946 and 1947, Oklahoma in 1955 and 1956, Nebraska in 1994 and 1995, and USC in 2003 and 2004.

Fans from all over the country are excited to watch the national championship game at So-Fi Stadium in the metro Los Angeles area.

Several bars and restaurants across Athens and metro Atlanta in addition to bars in Los Angeles are expecting large crowds of fans ready to cheer the team on at watch parties.

Last year, the Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 to win their first championship since 1980. Fans are hoping the good days roll when the two teams kick off on Monday evening.

“I turned down an opportunity to go to LA to be here because I went to the championship game last year and honestly it was not as fun as being here,” one Bulldogs fan said.

The iconic Georgia theatre is set to host a watch party on Monday evening. Officials say admission is free and expect the building to be rocking all night if the Bulldogs win.

The Stegman Collisieum is expecting about 3,000 students, faculty, and staff to join their championship watch party as well.

“It’s going to be crazy because we’ve got school spirit. That’s what’s up. Go Dawgs! I’m feeling great. I’ve got hope, you know what I mean? I have confidence,” one fan said.

Georgia went 14-0 during the 2022 season and kept their ranking atop the AP Poll of top-ranked college football teams for most of the year. The team knows that TCU (13-1) is not to be overlooked.

