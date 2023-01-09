Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

UGA fans unbothered by rain in LA, tailgate ban at stadium

UGA fans unbothered by rain in LA, tailgate ban at stadium
By Patrick Quinn
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (Atlanta News First) - The song may say “it never rains in southern California,” but today’s weather had other plans! The rain hasn’t stopped Dawg fans from enjoying the pre-game before the national championship kicks off, nor has the tailgate ban at SoFi Stadium!

CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP STORIES

Patrick Quinn caught up with some fans before the game.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

UGA fan heads to national championship years after open heart surgery
Susan, Savannah, Bailey and David Brock at a UGA game inside Sanford Stadium.
UGA fan heads to national championship years after open heart surgery
UGA fans unbothered by rain in LA, tailgate ban at stadium
Marvin Sapp
Hawks’ ‘Faith and Family Celebration’ Feb. 3 to feature Marvin Sapp