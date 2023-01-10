Atlanta community stepping up to help find driver who killed a 9-year-old boy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You don’t have to be a parent, to hear Jamal Dean’s story and ache, something deep, for every person who loved him.

“He was just an innocent kid, who just wanted to play basketball. That was it,” said Chris Dean, Jamal’s Father.

Police tell us that 9-year-old Jamal, was hit and killed outside of an Atlanta rec center last Tuesday. They say the driver, took off, leaving the child in the street. Surveillance video shows the vehicle police are looking for.

More than thirteen thousand dollars has been raised through GoFundMe for the family; a memorial has been created outside of the rec center where Jamal was killed, where he went to play basketball, and now the Atlanta Slingshot community is stepping in.

Slingshots are three-wheel cars built to attract attention! The thing about attention is that it is a power you can wield. The crew has worked with Jamal’s family to bring their slingshots to a memorial and balloon release for Jamal.

”Hopefully someone watching us support the family may actually hear the plea...we just want this person to turn themselves in so they can clear their conscience and allow the family to actually grieve, this could provide closure for the family,” said Letitia Jackson with Atlanta Slingshot Community.

“Most of the world is still full of good people,” said Chris Dean, Jamal’s Father.

