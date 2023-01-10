Atlanta News First passport fee investigation prompts calls for reforms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “I think it’s ridiculous that we have to learn about this in the context of somebody else reporting it,” Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis said during a recent board meeting. “Every elected official - if there receiving some sort of compensation as a result of doing their job - they should have to disclose it to the public.”

Ellis was responding to a recent Atlanta News First investigation which exposed a controversial law allowing superior court clerks to legally pocket thousands of dollars in passport processing fees.

And we’re not talking about a few hundred dollars. Fulton County’s Superior Court Clerk Cathelene “Tina” Robinson keeps 100-percent of every $35 passport fee. In 2021, she pocketed more than $360,000 in passport processing fees. That’s in addition to her $180,000 yearly salary.

“Thanks to your reporting, that was news to me,” Ellis told Atlanta News First Investigates. “It’s ethically wrong because you’re making money essentially off the backs of the taxpayers. It would be no different than any elected official setting up a personal office or personal business, using their staff to run the business, but the salary is getting paid by the county and they’re pocketing the profits. That’s essentially what’s happening here.”

Ellis said the lack of transparency bothers him most.

“If this is going to be allowed and permitted around the state, there needs to be disclosure to the voters about what type of compensation is coming to these elected officials. The idea that a clerk of court - who is largely just an administrator - is raking in roughly $546,000 a year. That’s beyond the pale in terms of what the scope of responsibility should be,” Ellis said.

When you apply for a passport in Georgia, you pay two fees: an application fee of $130 which goes to the federal government, and a processing fee of $35 that goes directly to the superior court clerk, where they can do whatever they want with it.

Atlanta News First Investigates obtained records from five superior court clerks offices.

In Cherokee County, $25 of every $35 passport fee is sent to the county’s general fund. The remaining $10 goes to a support fund the clerk uses for items like office supplies.

In DeKalb and Gwinnett counties, $10 of every $35 passport fee goes to the county’s general fund. The other $25 go into superior court clerks’ pocket. DeKalb Superior Court Clerk Debra DeBerry pocketed more than $200,000 in 2021.

Gwinnett just began processing passports, nine months ago. Since then, Gwinnett County Superior Court Clerk Tiana Garner made close to $100,000.

In Cobb and Fulton counties, superior court clerks keep 100% of every $35 passport fee. In 2021 alone, Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor raked in more than $220,000.

What’s next?

While the Fulton County Board of Commissioners can’t change state law, Ellis wants to change disclosure requirements for those elected in his county.

“One of the things I intend to do is to research what kind of disclosure requirements we can put on all of our elected officials - separate from the state’s disclosure statement – that would force a disclosure of these types of things,” Ellis said. “I’m definitely interested in talking with some of our state legislators about what they can do to end this practice.”

He won’t have to look hard. State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick (R-Marietta), who represents portions of Cobb and Cherokee counties, plans to introduce legislation this current session.

“Concerned would be a mild word to use,” Kirkpatrick said. “It just doesn’t seem fair to use county resources for your own personal profit. My bill is going to require disclosure of how the money is spent and there is going to be some type of formula that does not include personal income.”

Superior court clerks respond

Atlanta News First Investigates requested on-camera interviews with Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett and Cherokee county superior court clerks. All of those requests were denied but four of the five provided statements.

“In 2021, I received a total of $362,635 in U.S. passport execution fees as supplemental compensation, on which I paid taxes like all other income. Federal law requires officials who accept passport applications to collect fees prescribed by the Department of State, including execution fees when an applicant must apply in person and swear an oath before a duly authorized officer. Acceptance offices may also charge other fees for services rendered, such as passport photo fees and mailing fees.

“Federal law provides that local officials who act as acceptance officers may retain the execution fees. For years, Georgia law has provided that the fees so collected and retained are compensation to The Clerk of Superior Court. Clerks typically receive the execution fees as a supplement, while photo and mailing fees are remitted to the county general fund to cover expenses.

“Considering the limited capacity of federal Passport Agencies and Post Offices to accept passport applications, I decided to begin having the Clerk of Superior Court offers passport execution services to the public. Since taking on the additional duties of executing passport applications, I have received all of the execution fees, while all of the mail fees have been paid over to the county (photo services are not offered). As we emerge from the Covid pandemic and more Americans embrace travel abroad, I consider it helpful and important to offer this service, which enhances citizens’ access to passport processing and residents of this county find useful.”

-- Fulton’s Superior Court Clerk Cathelene “Tina” Robinson

“Federal law requires officials who accept passport applications to collect fees prescribed by the Department of State, including execution fees when an applicant must apply in person and swear an oath before a duly authorized officer. Acceptance offices may also charge other fees for services rendered, such as passport photo fees and mailing fees. Federal law provides that local officials who act as acceptance officers may retain the execution fees.

“For years, Georgia law has provided that the fees so collected and retained are compensation to the clerk of superior court. Clerks typically receive the execution fees as a supplement, while photo and mailing fees are remitted to the county general fund to cover expenses.

“Considering the limited capacity of federal Passport Agencies and Post Offices to accept passport applications, I decided to begin having the Clerk of Superior Court offer passport execution services to the public. Since taking on the additional duties of executing passport applications, I have chosen to split the $35 execution fee with the county. The entirety of the photo and express mail fees are paid over to the county. As we emerge from the Covid pandemic and more Americans embrace travel abroad, I consider it helpful and important to offer this service, which enhances citizens’ access to passport processing and residents of this county find useful.”

-- Gwinnett Superior Court Clerk Tiana Garner

“Federal law requires officials who accept passport applications to collect fees prescribed by the Department of State, including execution fees when an applicant must apply in person and swear an oath before a duly authorized officer. Acceptance offices may also charge other fees for services rendered, such as passport photo fees and mailing fees.

“Federal law provides that local officials who act as acceptance officers may retain the execution fees. For years, Georgia law has provided that the fees so collected and retained are compensation to the clerk of superior court. Clerks typically receive the execution fees as a supplement, while photo and mailing fees are remitted to the county general fund to cover expenses.

“Considering the limited capacity of federal Passport Agencies and Post Offices to accept passport applications, I decided to continue my predecessor’s practice of having the Clerk of Superior Court offer passport execution services to the public. Since taking office, I have split the $35 execution fee with the County, as well as paying the County the photo and express mail fees. As we emerge from the Covid pandemic and more Americans embrace travel abroad, I consider it helpful and important to offer this service, which enhances citizens’ access to passport processing and residents of this county find useful.”

-- DeKalb Superior Court Clerk Debra DeBerry

“I didn’t apply to the Federal Passport Agency to be a Passport Acceptance Agent. My County was already accepting passports prior to me taking office. I continued to accept them. It is a service to the citizens. The local Post Office requires an appointment, and it takes weeks to get one.

“I send $25.00 directly to the County Governing Authority at the end of each month.

“I keep $10.00 and put it into a Clerk of Court Support Fund. I use it for things I would not take out of my regular budget. Since it is personal compensation, I can spend it as I feel appropriate (gift cards, lunch for staff etc.). I set it up this way shortly after taking office and discussing it with my county manager. I did not feel comfortable keeping the full execution fee as personal compensation. Just because you can do something, doesn’t always mean you should.”

-- Cherokee Superior Court Clerk Patty Baker

