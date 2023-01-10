Atlanta police looking for person of interest in vandalism case
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a vandalism case.
Multiple people entered a construction site at 659 Auburn Ave. Dec. 30 and spray-painted multiple floors.
Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.