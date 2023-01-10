Atlanta police seek help identifying males wanted for robbery outside Circle K

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying and arresting a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a convenience store in southwest Atlanta in December.

According to officials, on Dec. 26, two males allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint at Circle K at 343 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW around 7:45 p.m.

The two males shown in surveillance photos appear to rob a male’s white bag, and cell phone and fled the scene on foot.

Surveillance photo of men wanted for armed robbery outside SW Atlanta Circle K (Atlanta Police Department)

If you have any information regarding this incident please call Crimes Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Any information that leads to an arrest will result in a reward of up to $2,000.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.