Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta police seek help identifying males wanted for robbery outside Circle K

Surveillance photo of men wanted for armed robbery outside SW Atlanta Circle K
Surveillance photo of men wanted for armed robbery outside SW Atlanta Circle K(Atlanta Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying and arresting a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a convenience store in southwest Atlanta in December.

According to officials, on Dec. 26, two males allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint at Circle K at 343 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW around 7:45 p.m.

The two males shown in surveillance photos appear to rob a male’s white bag, and cell phone and fled the scene on foot.

Surveillance photo of men wanted for armed robbery outside SW Atlanta Circle K
Surveillance photo of men wanted for armed robbery outside SW Atlanta Circle K(Atlanta Police Department)

If you have any information regarding this incident please call Crimes Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Any information that leads to an arrest will result in a reward of up to $2,000.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Potential car thief arrested by Atlanta police
Rapper Future performs in concert during his "The Future Hndrxx Tour" at the Royal Farms Arena...
Atlanta Rapper Future kicks off ‘One Big Party Tour’ with host of special guests
Rockdale County Sheriff’s Investigator Colleen Jones was assigned the case after Dep. Tolbert...
Rockdale deputy indicted for death of dogs after ANF investigation
Gas stove (FILE)
Proposal being considered to ban gas stoves due to potential hidden hazards
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
Georgia lawmakers in town: Full coverage