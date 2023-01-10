Atlanta Rapper Future kicks off ‘One Big Party Tour’ with host of special guests

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Future has had a huge 2022 and is looking to continue the momentum into 2023.

The 39-year-old rapper from Atlanta expressed his gratitude to fans in Houston on Sunday after a sold-out show on the opening night of his “One Big Party Tour”.

On Monday Future posted pictures on his Instagram story of his sold-out performance in the Toyota Center. He shared a series of photos of himself gracing the stage.

“The city came out, the energy was there, the love was undeniable,” He wrote. “Thank u, HOUSTON.” He continued, “It’s the unconditional love from the fans that keep me going.”

The next city for the Future and friends “One Big Party Tour” will be Charlotte on Jan. 13 at the Spectrum Center.

Future will then bring his tour back home to the city of Atlanta at the State Farm Arena on Jan. 14.

Special guests include Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, EST Gee, Polo G, Babyface Ray, Doe Boy, Lil Jairmy, Rob49, Double 00 and Ocean x Kungfu.

When Future is done touring, he will gear up for 2023 Rolling Loud California. The music festival takes place the weekend of March 3-5 at Hollywood Park Grounds outside of SoFi Stadium. He will be there with Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Lil Wayne and more.

