Atlanta schools implement new weapons-detection systems

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Public Schools has added another layer of protection to its safety and security protocols with the installation of high-tech weapons-detection systems in every middle and high school in the district.

Students in the city had become accustomed to metal detectors at school. They’ve been in place at many schools for a decade or more.

“If any of us have ever gone through like TSA or anything -- you know, taking everything out of your pockets, having the bags searched -- takes time,” said Adam Danser, principal of Maynard Jackson High School in southeast Atlanta.

The old system would often cause long lines for students trying to enter their buildings each morning. Now, students are breezing through, thanks to the new weapons-detection system.

The Evolv Technology system uses advanced sensors and artificial intelligence technology to let students walk right through, typically with everything but their laptops.

“The goal of the Evolv system is to let kids come to focus on learning and teachers focus on teaching,” said Anil Chitkara, one of the founders of Evolv Technology.

If the machine detects something in the person’s hands, pockets, or bags, it triggers a beeping sound and takes a photo of the person that triggered the beep. The photo is displayed on a monitor, along with a red box that highlights the part of the person’s body where the item is detected.

Security personnel then search that student individually.

“They don’t have to spend as much time looking through each and every bag,” said Chief Ronald Applin of the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department.

An Atlanta News First crew observed students entering the school at Maynard Jackson High School with the new system in place. None of the items that triggered a bag search were determined to be dangerous.

Students said they like the fact that the new system gets them to class much more quickly.

0:15 “I think it’s pretty cool,” said Endie James, a Maynard Jackson senior who is president of the Student Government Association, “a very safe system, especially with all the like dangerous situations going on in the country.”

“Anxiety comes from standing in line, which itself can be concerning,” said Chitkara, “and also ensuring that the environment that they’re going into is safe.”

The school district used $2.5 million in CARES Act funding to pay for the systems.

