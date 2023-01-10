‘Built for a Crisis’ exhibit opening at Savoy Automobile Museum

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new exhibit focusing on American cars built in the mid-1970s is opening at the Savoy Automobile Museum.

The Built for a Crisis exhibit showcases domestic cars built in response to the 1973 oil embargo and in competition with smaller foreign cars.

Cars on display include a 1972 Ford Pinto, a 1974 AMC Gremlin, a 1975 AMC Pacer and a 1975 Chevrolet Cosworth Vega. The exhibit will also feature the first Chevy Vega ever produced at the GM Lordstown Assembly Plant. It was never sold and only has 64 miles on the odometer!

The exhibit will be open until Apr. 30. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.