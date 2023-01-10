Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Cozy Coop to serve chicken and cornbread on ‘National Southern Food Day’

On January 22, between 12-4 pm, guests will receive a free chicken drumstick and a free slice of cornbread.
Cozy Coop
Cozy Coop(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In honor of National Southern Food Day, Cozy Coop, a new fast-food chicken restaurant in Marietta from Atlanta chef Ricky Navas and partner Mike Madonna will share some Southern staples from their menu free of charge.

On January 22, between 12-4 pm, guests will receive a free chicken drumstick and a free slice of cornbread.

The promotion will be first come, first serve while supplies last with one chicken drumstick and one slice of cornbread given to each person present.

The promotion can be applied to dine-in orders only.

Cozy Coop is located at 2500 Barrett Creek Blvd. in Marietta. For more information, please visit  cozyusa.com or call 770.485.2503

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The celebration on the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after the Georgia Bulldogs won the...
Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Celebration set for Jan. 14
Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks
Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks to open in Forest Park
Vickery Creek Falls
Roswell Mill Waterfall Trail closed until April for sewer pipe, manhole repairs
Moses Formwalt was elected mayor in 1849, 175 years ago. Campaigning in front of Thomas Kile’s...
ATLVault: Bars, brothels and brawls dominated Atlanta’s first election 175 years ago