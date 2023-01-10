Cozy Coop to serve chicken and cornbread on ‘National Southern Food Day’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In honor of National Southern Food Day, Cozy Coop, a new fast-food chicken restaurant in Marietta from Atlanta chef Ricky Navas and partner Mike Madonna will share some Southern staples from their menu free of charge.

On January 22, between 12-4 pm, guests will receive a free chicken drumstick and a free slice of cornbread.

The promotion will be first come, first serve while supplies last with one chicken drumstick and one slice of cornbread given to each person present.

The promotion can be applied to dine-in orders only.

Cozy Coop is located at 2500 Barrett Creek Blvd. in Marietta. For more information, please visit cozyusa.com or call 770.485.2503

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.