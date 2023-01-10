Positively Georgia
DeKalb PD continues to investigate unsolved 2022 homicide, missing person cases

DeKalb County Police Department
DeKalb County Police Department
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department released information on several unsolved homicide cases from 2022 that they’re still investigating in hopes of finding some new leads.

The following are a few of the cases DeKalb Police seek the public’s assistance with:

On Sept. 19, 2022, at 4 p.m., police responded to 2656 Parkway Trail in Lithonia and found Jamiren Crosby, 13, shot in the woodline behind some townhomes. Video shows Crosby leaving a nearby neighborhood the day before with an unknown male wearing a black hoodie, mask, and pants. MORE INFO

On May 13, 2022, at 6:30 a.m., Colleen Harrington, 39, was discovered with a gunshot wound on the sidewalk at Memorial Drive and Mountain Drive. Harrington was known to frequent the homeless communities in the area of Memorial Drive and Covington Highway. She last wore a black long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

On Nov. 24, 2022, at 7 p.m., police responded to a person shot call at 301 N. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road and discovered Jeremiah Eubanks, 17, shot at the gas pumps. Witnesses reported seeing a grey sedan drive away after the shooting. Eubanks last wore black pants and a black and red sweater. MORE INFO

On Oct. 11, 2022, at 1:20 p.m., police responded to a vehicle accident and person shot call at I-675 South Expressway and Bouldercrest Road and discovered Daniel Booth, 40, shot inside his pickup truck on the expressway. Witnesses reported seeing a grey sedan drive by his vehicle and fire a gun out of their window into Booth’s vehicle while driving on the expressway and then fled the scene. The grey sedan is possibly a Nissan with a teal monogram sticker on the rear window. MORE INFO

Please take this time to watch a short video on a few unsolved homicide cases from 2022 that we are still investigating. #WeAreDKPD

Posted by DeKalb County Police Department on Saturday, January 7, 2023

If you have any information on any of these unsolved cases, please contact the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.

DKPD also released the following video of unsolved missing person cases from 2022 that they’re still actively investigating in hopes of bringing them home.

Press play to watch a video on missing persons cases from 2022 that we are still investigating. Help us bring them home! #WeAreDKPD

Posted by DeKalb County Police Department on Sunday, January 8, 2023

If you have any information on any of these missing person cases, please call SVU at 770-724-7710.

