Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storms to impact metro Atlanta Thursday afternoon

By Rodney Harris
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Showers and storms will return to north Georgia on Thursday with isolated severe storms possible.

Timing

Spotty showers will be possible Thursday morning, but the highest risk of storms will be Thursday afternoon and evening. The storms are currently forecast to impact your drive home from work on Thursday.

By Thursday night, the storms will move out of metro Atlanta.

Forecast map for 8 a.m. Thursday
Forecast map for 8 a.m. Thursday(Atlanta News First)
Forecast map for 5 p.m. Thursday
Forecast map for 5 p.m. Thursday(Atlanta News First)
Forecast map for 8 p.m. Thursday
Forecast map for 8 p.m. Thursday(Atlanta News First)

What to expect

You can expect rain and lightning with most storms, but the strongest storms will also be capable of producing damaging winds. Isolated severe thunderstorm warnings will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

Weather Threats on Thursday
Weather Threats on Thursday(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Thursday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry through Wednesday; Stormy Thursday
FIRST ALERT FOERCAST: Colder tonight; rain and storms move in Thursday
FIRST ALERT THURSDAY: Rain and storms
Mostly sunny, 50s today; Rain, storms return Thursday
Mostly sunny, 50s today; Rain, storms return Thursday
Scattered showers remain possible through dinner plans
FIRST ALERT | Scattered rain exits the forecast overnight