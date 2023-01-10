FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storms to impact metro Atlanta Thursday afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Showers and storms will return to north Georgia on Thursday with isolated severe storms possible.

Timing

Spotty showers will be possible Thursday morning, but the highest risk of storms will be Thursday afternoon and evening. The storms are currently forecast to impact your drive home from work on Thursday.

By Thursday night, the storms will move out of metro Atlanta.

Forecast map for 8 a.m. Thursday (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for 5 p.m. Thursday (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for 8 p.m. Thursday (Atlanta News First)

What to expect

You can expect rain and lightning with most storms, but the strongest storms will also be capable of producing damaging winds. Isolated severe thunderstorm warnings will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

Weather Threats on Thursday (Atlanta News First)

