Former Atlanta councilman Antonio Brown pleads guilty to bank fraud

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Antonio Brown, former mayoral candidate and councilman, has pled guilty to one count of bank fraud after initially pleading not guilty in 2020.

He was initially indicted for several others charges including wire fraud, bank fraud and making a false statement on a bank loan application.

Brown reportedly opened credit cards and took out automobile loans before claiming that his identity was stolen.

By accepting a plea deal, Brown will avoid a longer sentence than if he had been convicted on all of the previous charges.

The former councilman was expected to begin trial in late January. His sentencing hearing will be held in April.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.