GAME BLOG: Georgia Bulldogs and TCU’s Horned Frogs in battle for national championship

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The University of Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Christian University Horned Frogs are in a battle tonight at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for the College Football Playoff National Championship. If the Bulldogs win, it will be the second time in a row for the team based in Athens. If TCU wins, it will be the first time since 1938 since the team has won.

1st Quarter - 6:51

A big hold for the TCU defense after the turnover. 24-yard FG by Jack Podlesny puts the Dawgs up 10-0 with 6:51 left in the first quarter. The Horned Frogs are going to need to answer quickly or this game might get away from them.

1st Quarter - 9:30

And just 10 seconds later the Dawgs get the ball back after a fumble by the TCU running back. Dawgs take over on the TCU 33. Trouble time for the Horned Frogs.

1st Quarter - 9:40

The Dawgs defense appears to have taken offense to their play against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. This team is FLYING around. However, a holding call on 3rd and 15 gives TCU its first first down of the game.

That’s fitting! Stetson Bennett in the end zone for the 1st TD of the game. He kept it for 21 YDS to the house. Dawgs in front 7-0 🐶🏈 #GoDawgs @ATLNewsFirst — Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) January 10, 2023

1st Quarter - 11:01

The Dawgs get on the board first with a long touchdown run by quarterback Stetson Bennett IV. Dawgs lead 7-0 early in the first quarter.

1st Quarter - 14:05

The Dawgs defense forces a big 3 and out and chants of U-G-A! U-G-A! can be heard across SoFi Stadium!

1st Quarter - 15:00

It is loud in here!

IT’S GAME TIME!!! Dawgs win the coin toss. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Brooks Baptiste (@brooksbaptiste) January 10, 2023

COIN TOSS

Georgia has won the toss and elected to defer to the second half. TCU will get the ball first. Let’s see how the Dawgs defense does on the first possession of the game.

