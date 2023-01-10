Positively Georgia
Georgia Bulldogs headed back to Athens today, track their flight

Georgia players celebrate a win over TCU after the national championship NCAA College Football...
Georgia players celebrate a win over TCU after the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Georgia won 65-7. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs are on their way home right now to Georgia.

The team’s plane is expected to land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at approximately 5:25 p.m.

Atlanta News First will be at the airport for the team’s arrival and will follow them back to Athens. We will also be in Athens when they arrive.

A parade and celebration are planned for Saturday to celebrate the team’s back-to-back championship wins.

