Georgia Bulldogs headed back to Athens today, track their flight

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs are on their way home right now to Georgia.

The team’s plane is expected to land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at approximately 5:25 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE PLANE

Atlanta News First will be at the airport for the team’s arrival and will follow them back to Athens. We will also be in Athens when they arrive.

A parade and celebration are planned for Saturday to celebrate the team’s back-to-back championship wins.

Check back here for a livestream.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.