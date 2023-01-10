Bulldogs pay tribute to coach Vince Dooley ahead of national championship game

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As the Georgia Bulldogs focus on winning the national college football championship against the TCU Horned Frogs, the team took time to pay tribute to one of their most important figures in franchise history.

The team released a video tribute to Dooley on their social media page.

In the video, Georgia officials wrote, “it is impossible to quantify what Coach Dooley has meant to the University of Georgia. He embodied everything that UGA represents and made where this program stands today possible. Dawg Nation, we celebrate and honor the life of a DGD! Thank you, Coach.”

Coach Dooley died in October at age 90. He remains the winningest coach in Bulldogs history with 201 victories between 1964 and 1988 including six SEC titles and the 1980 national championship.

