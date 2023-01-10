Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Bulldogs pay tribute to coach Vince Dooley ahead of national championship game

FILE - Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field after Georgia defeated...
FILE - Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field after Georgia defeated Notre Dame 17-10 in the Sugar Bowl college football game Jan. 1, 1981, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Gene Blythe, File)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As the Georgia Bulldogs focus on winning the national college football championship against the TCU Horned Frogs, the team took time to pay tribute to one of their most important figures in franchise history.

The team released a video tribute to Dooley on their social media page.

In the video, Georgia officials wrote, “it is impossible to quantify what Coach Dooley has meant to the University of Georgia. He embodied everything that UGA represents and made where this program stands today possible. Dawg Nation, we celebrate and honor the life of a DGD! Thank you, Coach.”

Coach Dooley died in October at age 90. He remains the winningest coach in Bulldogs history with 201 victories between 1964 and 1988 including six SEC titles and the 1980 national championship.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

UGA fan heads to national championship years after open heart surgery
UGA fan
UGA fans unbothered by rain in LA, tailgate ban at stadium
Susan, Savannah, Bailey and David Brock at a UGA game inside Sanford Stadium.
UGA fan heads to national championship years after open heart surgery
UGA fans unbothered by rain in LA, tailgate ban at stadium