Man arrested after attempting to rob convenience store in Ellijay

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested after attempting to rob a convenience store in Ellijay.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9, Shawn Sutton entered a convenience store on Old Northcutt Road and attempted to rob the store. He used a pair of women’s panties to cover his face, held the clerk at gunpoint and demanded the money from the register.

Another customer was carrying a concealed weapon and intervened. A third person left the store, returned to his car, got his pistol and returned to the store to help subdue Sutton. Sutton was attempting to leave when police officers arrived. The officer tased Sutton when he attempted to flee. No other shots were fired.

Sutton has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His wife was also arrested.

