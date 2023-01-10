Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Man arrested after attempting to rob convenience store in Ellijay

Shawn Sutton
Shawn Sutton(Ellijay Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested after attempting to rob a convenience store in Ellijay.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9, Shawn Sutton entered a convenience store on Old Northcutt Road and attempted to rob the store. He used a pair of women’s panties to cover his face, held the clerk at gunpoint and demanded the money from the register.

Another customer was carrying a concealed weapon and intervened. A third person left the store, returned to his car, got his pistol and returned to the store to help subdue Sutton. Sutton was attempting to leave when police officers arrived. The officer tased Sutton when he attempted to flee. No other shots were fired.

Sutton has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His wife was also arrested.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Potential car thief arrested by Atlanta police
Rapper Future performs in concert during his "The Future Hndrxx Tour" at the Royal Farms Arena...
Atlanta Rapper Future kicks off ‘One Big Party Tour’ with host of special guests
Rockdale County Sheriff’s Investigator Colleen Jones was assigned the case after Dep. Tolbert...
Rockdale deputy indicted for death of dogs after ANF investigation
Gas stove (FILE)
Proposal being considered to ban gas stoves due to potential hidden hazards
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
Georgia lawmakers in town: Full coverage