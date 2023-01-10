Positively Georgia
Man arrested in shooting death of Royal Court Motors employee

Wesley Vickers
Wesley Vickers(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the Dec. 9 death of a used car dealership employee.

23-year-old Wesley Vickers is accused of killing 34-year-old Courtney Owens at Royal Court Motors in Snellville Dec. 9.

Vickers has been charged with aggravated assault, malice murder and felony murder.

Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300.

