Person dies after firey car crash ends police chase on Custard Avenue

(Gray)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person has died after crashing their car on Custard Avenue following a police pursuit.

A state patrol trooper clocked the driver going 90 miles per hour on I-20 and gave chase. The driver eventually exited the highway and turned onto Custard Avenue. They struck another car traveling northbound on Moreland Avenue, causing their car to catch fire.

The driver was pulled out of the car but later died of their injuries. The bystander had minor injuries and refused treatment.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

