Police: Man threw violent temper tantrum after not being able to buy cigarettes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are searching for a man wanted for disturbing the peace and making ‘terroristic threats’ at a convenience store in December.

According to Clayton County police officials, around 2:41 p.m. on Dec. 21, police responded to a disturbance at the 1700 block of Rock Cut Road.

Upon arrival, officers learned a male came to the location and tried to buy several items, including cigarettes. When a store employee asked for identification, officials say the male did not have an ID and “threw a violent temper tantrum.”

Man throwing things at store employee over refusal to buy cigarettes without ID (Clayton County Police Department)

Surveillance video shows the man knocking over displays in the store, destroying a credit card reader, opening a cooler, and destroying cold products. He threw a trash can across the store before threatening to shoot the cashier.”

The man is described as a black male and approximately 5-foot-3 tall.

The man later is shown walking out of the store and driving off in what police describe as a “newer Dodge Ram pickup.”

The Dodge Ram has white bumpers, black rims, marker lights and oversized mirrors.

If you have any information that can help police find this male subject, please call us at (770) 477-3630. You can also contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

