Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police seek witnesses to fatal hit-and-run crash in southwest Atlanta

Fatal hit-and-run crash scene.
Fatal hit-and-run crash scene.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash Monday night in southwest Atlanta.

It happened on I-75 Southbound Expressway SW at Porsche Avenue SW around 11:30 p.m. Officers responded and found a victim with fatal injuries. The driver left the scene.

The Atlanta Police Department is asking anyone who might have seen something to please call 911 or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia’s gas tax suspension ends at midnight
Broderick Jones reacts to Georgia's national championship win
Nolan Smith, Kendall Milton react to Dawgs' title win
Nolan Smith, Kendall Milton react to Dawgs' title win
Reactions from Athens as UGA wins second straight national title
Reactions from Athens as UGA wins second straight national title