Police seek witnesses to fatal hit-and-run crash in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash Monday night in southwest Atlanta.

It happened on I-75 Southbound Expressway SW at Porsche Avenue SW around 11:30 p.m. Officers responded and found a victim with fatal injuries. The driver left the scene.

The Atlanta Police Department is asking anyone who might have seen something to please call 911 or Crime Stoppers.

