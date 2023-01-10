Positively Georgia
Potential car thief arrested by Atlanta police

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta police officer stopped a would-be car thief on Peachtree Road Jan. 7.

The officer was working neighborhood patrol and was alerted to a man entering unoccupied cars and pulling on door handles. The officer saw the man, later identified as Jaheem Futrell, walk into a parking deck at 2001 Peachtree Road NE and followed. Futrell was detained without incident.

Futrell was charged with loitering and prowling, entering auto and criminal attempt to commit a felony. He also had outstanding warrants for receiving stolen property and aggravated assault.

