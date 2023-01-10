Proposal being considered to ban gas stoves due to potential hidden hazards

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a proposal being considered to ban gas stoves in homes and apartments as experts point to the increased potential of health risks.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, gas stoves contain a hidden hazard. Experts say they’re concerned about indoor air pollution and the potential of increasing the risk of asthma in children.

Banning gas stoves isn’t the solution, and there is a need to improve ventilation.

