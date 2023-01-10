Teen reportedly dies in possible drowning in Carroll County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager has reportedly died after drowning in a lake in Carroll County.

Carroll County deputies received a call about a teen drowning on private property near Turner Road and Laverne Mill Road. Two teens were reportedly kayaking when their boat overturned. One of the teens tried to help but was unsuccessful.

A body has not been recovered. Recovery crews are currently working to find a body.

