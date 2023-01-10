Positively Georgia
Teen reportedly dies in possible drowning in Carroll County

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager has reportedly died after drowning in a lake in Carroll County.

Carroll County deputies received a call about a teen drowning on private property near Turner Road and Laverne Mill Road. Two teens were reportedly kayaking when their boat overturned. One of the teens tried to help but was unsuccessful.

A body has not been recovered. Recovery crews are currently working to find a body.

