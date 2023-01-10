UGA fans flock to stores to buy championship gear

KENNESAW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -It was a busy morning at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Kennesaw, as dedicated fans, showed up early to buy some brand-new championship swag.

Among those in line, was George Thompson, who wasn’t sure what the crowd was going to look like, so he got here early. Thompson said he is extremely proud of the bulldogs’ triumphant game.

“I had a little small fraction of doubt thinking it was going to be a closer game, but the Dawgs were hungry, they had to be fed,” said Thompson.

Fans have a plethora of options to choose from. You can choose to buy a hat, hoodie, or a new T-shirt to celebrate the big win. The store directors said sales have been going smoothly.

“It’s really cool to see everybody get behind one thing. Everybody has been super excited, there has been a bit of a buzz in the store. To come to that point where it is back-to-back championships, the excitement is really cool,” said Chris Fairchild.

Dick’s Sporting Goods also had a line of fans right after the game.

For Georgia fans, grabbing this gear is crucial, because it takes a snapshot of a great moment in Georgia Bulldog history.

“I wasn’t really expecting them to go back-to-back but coach smart is pretty good,” said Thompson.

“I’m like living in a dream right now, I’m kind of sad I wasn’t able to go to the game but I can still kind of live that dream out right now and get this shirt,” said Bryant Henning, a fan.

