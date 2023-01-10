UGA students celebrate National Championship win in Athens

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -UGA students celebrated their National Championship win all through the night and into Tuesday morning in Downtown Athens.

“Unbelievable. We want one more,” said Scott Gabriel, a UGA grad.

Gabriel and his dog Kirby, named for Coach Kirby Smart, knew exactly how to celebrate last night’s win: ringing the famous Chapel Bell.

“We came and rang the bell the day after and if I did not do that again this year and we did not win next year, it’d be all my fault,” said Gabriel.

That bell was ringing all through the night and early into Tuesday morning. Those late celebrations led to a necessary middle-of-the-night clean-up downtown and to stops at local breakfast spot Mama’s Boy for some post-party fuel.

“Definitely a lot of people came in a little tired from last night but we talked about it beforehand, knew it was going to be a big day today, so we’re all ready to go,” said Mama’s Boy Manager Jonathan Shellnut.

While students made their way to breakfast, not as many made it to class.

“It’s a little bit of a ghost town today,” said Senior Eshaan Agrawa.

“Dead. There’s not much going on. Because everyone is either hungover or sleeping or celebrating,” said Junior Elizabeth Kittle.

For the students on campus or still snoozing, it’s a great day to be a dawg.

“Amazing! Go dawgs!” said Kittle.

“It’s surreal. Like, what a way to go out honestly, yeah, it’s great,” said Senior Katie Graves.

