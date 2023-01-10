Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

UGA students celebrate National Championship win in Athens

UGA students celebrate National Championship win in Athens
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -UGA students celebrated their National Championship win all through the night and into Tuesday morning in Downtown Athens.

“Unbelievable. We want one more,” said Scott Gabriel, a UGA grad.

Gabriel and his dog Kirby, named for Coach Kirby Smart, knew exactly how to celebrate last night’s win: ringing the famous Chapel Bell.

“We came and rang the bell the day after and if I did not do that again this year and we did not win next year, it’d be all my fault,” said Gabriel.

That bell was ringing all through the night and early into Tuesday morning. Those late celebrations led to a necessary middle-of-the-night clean-up downtown and to stops at local breakfast spot Mama’s Boy for some post-party fuel.

“Definitely a lot of people came in a little tired from last night but we talked about it beforehand, knew it was going to be a big day today, so we’re all ready to go,” said Mama’s Boy Manager Jonathan Shellnut.

While students made their way to breakfast, not as many made it to class.

“It’s a little bit of a ghost town today,” said Senior Eshaan Agrawa.

“Dead. There’s not much going on. Because everyone is either hungover or sleeping or celebrating,” said Junior Elizabeth Kittle.

For the students on campus or still snoozing, it’s a great day to be a dawg.

“Amazing! Go dawgs!” said Kittle.

“It’s surreal. Like, what a way to go out honestly, yeah, it’s great,” said Senior Katie Graves.

CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP BLOG

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia becomes 12th back-to-back champ in AP Top 25 history
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates a win over TCU during the second half of the national...
WATCH: Press conference with UGA after national championship win Monday night
The celebration on the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after the Georgia Bulldogs won the...
Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Celebration set for Jan. 14

Latest News

Rockdale County Sheriff’s Investigator Colleen Jones was assigned the case after Dep. Tolbert...
Rockdale deputy indicted for death of dogs after ANF investigation
DeKalb County Police Department
DeKalb PD continues to investigate unsolved 2022 homicide, missing person cases
UGA fans flock to stores to buy championship gear
UGA fans flock to stores to buy championship gear
Former Atlanta councilman Antonio Brown pleads guilty
Former Atlanta councilman Antonio Brown pleads guilty