WATCH: Press conference with UGA after national championship win Monday night

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates a win over TCU during the second half of the national...
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates a win over TCU during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Georgia won 65-7. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (Atlanta News First) - The University of Georgia is holding a press conference after their big game Monday night against Texas Christian University.

Coach Kirby Smart, Brock Bowers and Javon Bullard are expected to speak.

The Georgia Bulldogs also took home the trophy last year. A celebration and parade have been planned for this Saturday in Athens.

