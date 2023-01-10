WATCH: Press conference with UGA after national championship win Monday night
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (Atlanta News First) - The University of Georgia is holding a press conference after their big game Monday night against Texas Christian University.
Coach Kirby Smart, Brock Bowers and Javon Bullard are expected to speak.
The Georgia Bulldogs also took home the trophy last year. A celebration and parade have been planned for this Saturday in Athens.
ALL CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP STORIES
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM BELOW
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.