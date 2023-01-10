Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Woman critical after being shot in parking lot in northeast Atlanta

A woman was shot in a parking lot on Highland Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday night.
A woman was shot in a parking lot on Highland Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday night.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital fighting for her life after being shot in a parking lot on the northeast side of Atlanta.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of Highland Avenue near Washita Avenue. Atlanta Police say a verbal argument between the woman and a man is what lead up to the shooting.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Right now, detectives are looking for video footage and witnesses to get more details on what happened.

So far, no arrest has been made.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia’s gas tax suspension will end Jan. 10, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.
Georgia’s gas tax suspension ends at midnight
Fire crews are battling a second alarm fire at The Terraces at Highbury Court apartments.
Crews battle large fire at apartment complex in southwest Atlanta
Fatal hit-and-run crash scene.
Police seek witnesses to fatal hit-and-run crash in southwest Atlanta
Broderick Jones reacts to Georgia's national championship win