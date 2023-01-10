Woman critical after being shot in parking lot in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital fighting for her life after being shot in a parking lot on the northeast side of Atlanta.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of Highland Avenue near Washita Avenue. Atlanta Police say a verbal argument between the woman and a man is what lead up to the shooting.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Right now, detectives are looking for video footage and witnesses to get more details on what happened.

So far, no arrest has been made.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

