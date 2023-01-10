‘You’ve got one chance to be legendary’ Smart celebrates second championship win

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs won their second consecutive national championship game after dominating the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 at So-Fi Stadium in the metro Los Angeles area.

“You’ve got one chance to be legendary,” said Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. “I was a little concerned that we would be tired. I’m not going to leave any regret out there. I did have a feeling that our offense had a really good plan. I was really proud of the defense and thought they really battled tonight with their backs against the wall.”

Reactions are pouring in from all over Georgia and the Los Angeles area as fans continue celebrating a record-breaking championship.

The Bulldogs became the first team to win consecutive national championships since the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett IV had an impressive performance, finishing as the offensive MVP. He finished 19-25 with 307 yards and six total touchdowns including four passing and two rushing touchdowns.

Photo of inside So-Fi Stadium during national championship game. (Atlanta News First)

