17-year-old male shot and killed at DeKalb County gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials are investigating after they say a 17-year-old male was shot and killed near a gas station in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening.

According to DeKalb County police officials, officers responded to the Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a dead 17-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to officials, “the victim had just walked out of the gas station when he was shot.” Homicide detectives are responding to the location.

The identity of the victim has not been released by officials at this time.

This shooting comes a month after DeKalb County officials passed a new gas station safety ordinance mandating high-definition video surveillance systems for 274 gas stations and convenience stores in DeKalb County.

This shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.