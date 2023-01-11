Positively Georgia
Amazon introduces Ring cameras for vehicles

Amazon introduces ring camera for cars
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Amazon is working on a concept of ring cameras for vehicles.

This is a small two-faced camera that records anything that happens inside or outside of your vehicle. Officials say it sends alerts and live videos to the vehicle owner. It also features a video in case a driver gets pulled over by police or is involved in an accident.

It costs $200 and has a subscription fee.

