Atlanta-bound Delta flight catches fire before takeoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People on board a Delta flight from John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, to Atlanta Tuesday night got quite a scare.

The plane was forced to abort takeoff at the last second when flames shot out of the engine.

There were 164 passengers on the plane. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Delta released a statement saying in part, “the aircraft was met by local maintenance personnel for further evaluation. We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience and are working to get them to their final destinations as quickly as possible.”

