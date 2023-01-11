Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta-bound Delta flight catches fire before takeoff

File photo of Delta plane.
File photo of Delta plane.(KNOE)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People on board a Delta flight from John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, to Atlanta Tuesday night got quite a scare.

The plane was forced to abort takeoff at the last second when flames shot out of the engine.

There were 164 passengers on the plane. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Delta released a statement saying in part, “the aircraft was met by local maintenance personnel for further evaluation. We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience and are working to get them to their final destinations as quickly as possible.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Landen Prather Fine Art Gallery
Landen Prather Fine Art Gallery
Villa Rica man opens first African-American-owned cultural art gallery
The flight board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after the FAA announced...
FAA outage impact on flights at Atlanta airport
President Joe Biden, leaves Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands,...
GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family