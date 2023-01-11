Positively Georgia
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in entering auto case

Atlanta police are looking for a person of interest
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an entering auto case.

An individual entered and damaged multiple vehicles at the Planet Fitness at 845 Oak St. SW Dec. 7. They arrived in a silver Honda CRV with Florida license LCYD28. Atlanta police believe the vehicle is still being used in crimes, although the tag may have been switched.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

