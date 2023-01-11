Canton police investigate after jewelry store broken into through roof

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Canton Police are investigating after a jewelry store was broken into through the roof. According to police, officers initially responded to an alarm call at the Kay Jewelers on Cumming Highway on Wednesday night, but didn’t see anything unusual.

Sgt. Tiffanie Cromer told Atlanta News First when the store was opened the following morning, the crime was discovered.

“Entering through the roof is something I’ve never seen before,” Sgt. Cromer said. “It’s definitely an interesting way to enter the business.”

According to Sgt. Cromer, an unknown amount of merchandise was taken.

Canton detectives are working with another agency in the metro that has had a similar burglary.

Kay Jewelers had no comment on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton Police.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.